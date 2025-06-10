Noahpinion

Thomas
5h

Adam Tooze has a great write up taking the position that the administration's escalations are a deliberate and considered tactic to shore up his core base in the face of flagging support for his tax, trade, and broader economic policies. I'm not American (am married to one) and don't live in America but please please please I hope you guys figure it all out. I miss the America of the 90s and am rooting for you all.

Siddhartha Roychowdhury
4h

If Democrats want to win on immigration in the court of public opinion against Trump, they badly need a national leader who can get these activists to step back. Clearly, they won’t listen to Newsom. When deportations happen after following due process, there’s not much activists can do besides highlighting through personal stories how it’s affecting communities because that’s the current law. Whenever either side has overreached, there’s been voter backlash. If there’s one issue where Trump has a clear mandate, it’s to stop illegal immigration. His approval rating on immigration started to fall when he refused to follow due process and started harassing legal immigrants and international students.

I’m very pissed off with Democrats for not fixing skilled immigration when they had a chance (there used to be bipartisan consensus on this under Bush and Obama) and always lumping it with illegal immigration because of pressure from groups like the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Their tactics failed and now it’ll be impossible to pass any kind of narrowly targeted immigration legislation to fix the skilled immigration issues for many years to come.

