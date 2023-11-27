The image above is a cartoon released around 1850 by supporters of the Know-Nothing Party, a short-lived American political party created to oppose immigration in the mid-1800s. (The name is supposed to indicate that the party was a secret society, not that its members were a bunch of ignorant fools, though on the latter point you can draw whatever conclusions you like.) The Know-Nothings represented one of America’s periodic anti-immigrant backlashes — others included the nativist backlash of the 1910s that led to the restrictive Johnson-Reed Act of 1924, and the 1990s backlash that led to a 1996 law making many immigrants ineligible for welfare benefits, and to the Secure Fence Act a decade later.

If you think the U.S. is always an open, inviting, immigrant-friendly place, think again. Usually it is; every backlash so far has eventually faded, and a permissive immigration system has returned. Our leaders, from George Washington and Thomas Jefferson to LBJ and Ronald Reagan, have almost always been a pro-immigrant bunch. Immigration is deeply ingrained in our national self-concept. But every once in a while, a sufficiently large number of Americans get the idea that immigration is a threat to our nation, and they take actions to limit that perceived threat.

Unfortunately, now appears to be one of those times. Anti-immigration sentiment collapsed during the Trump years, but has come roaring back under Biden:

And although Republicans, as you might expect, have driven much of this shift, you can see it among Democrats as well. 19% of Dems say immigration should be decreased, compared to only 12% who say it should be increased:

It’s a pretty salient issue too — along with the economy, the cost of living, and “poor leadership”, immigration is among the problems Americans consider most important right now.

And the issue is pushing Americans toward the Republican Party. Here’s NBC News from October:

[O]ur most recent NBC News poll shows Democrats with their largest-ever deficit on immigration handling…According to the poll, Republicans now enjoy an 18-point advantage on the question of which political party better handles immigration, with 45% of registered voters picking the GOP and with 27% picking the Democrats. What’s striking about these numbers is that Democrats led Republicans on this immigration-handling question during the entire Trump presidency, for part of Barack Obama’s presidency and during the George W. Bush years. So something HAS changed on this issue in Biden’s presidency[.]

Many other recent polls say the same thing.

So yes, we are in one of our anti-immigration moments right now, and the political impact could potentially be huge — the return of Trump, and all of the institutional chaos that will inevitably entail.