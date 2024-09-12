“I was born an American/ I was raised an American/ And I’ll die an American, in America/ With…Armenians!” — Firesign Theatre

I was flying back to the U.S., so I sadly missed the presidential debate on Tuesday. By all accounts, Kamala Harris did quite well, staying cool and collected while Donald Trump burst into his occasional trademark rants. Even Trump’s new surrogate RFK Jr. praised Harris’ debate performance and declared her the winner.

There were a number of trademark Trump moments, such as when he declared that Harris “wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison”. But perhaps the most iconic moment was when Trump launched into a bizarre rant about immigrants eating dogs, cats, and other pets in Ohio:

The audience probably had little idea what Trump was talking about, but people who spend too much time online (like myself) knew exactly where it came from. It was a reference to a claim made by Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, just the day before, about a town called Springfield, Ohio:

Vance subsequently repeated his claim, and it went viral on X. Even the normally hapless Ted Cruz went viral when he posted a meme of cats begging people to vote for Trump “so Haitian immigrants don’t eat us”.

There was just one problem: The claims appeared to be entirely made up.

News organizations immediately started calling up businesspeople, police, and government officials from Springfield, asking for reports of pet-devouring Haitians. There were no such reports. When pressed, the best that any of the online rightists who repeated the claim could come up with was a photo in Columbus of a (non-Haitian) man carrying a dead goose, and a video of a mentally disturbed (non-Haitian) woman from another town in Ohio attempting to eat a cat. No one could come up with a single credible account of a Haitian pet-eating incident, or any immigrant pet-eating incident, especially one in Springfield, OH.

So where did the story come from? As far as anyone can tell, the story originated with various fringe right-wing activists. One pseudonymous poster on X, who says he supports “eugenics and sterilization just like Hitler”, claims to be the origin of the story, after contacting Springfield residents privately on Facebook. Another man, identified as the leader of a neo-Nazi group, made the claims in a town hall meeting near Springfield a few days earlier.

When news crews went out to Springfield, they found a very different story:

Springfield’s story is typical — a small post-industrial Midwestern city that all the young people are moving away from, whose businesses have tried recruiting immigrants to make up for the lack of local workers. If you want to read a good book about towns like this, I strongly recommend J. Celeste Lay’s A Midwestern Mosaic.

As is common throughout American history, the workers ended up being mostly from one country, thanks to word-of-mouth reports from the first people who went there. Although plenty of rightists called the Haitians “illegals”, most of them were brought to Springfield legally, through a guest worker program called “Temporary Protected Status”.

Obviously when 15,000 Haitians show up in a Midwestern town of 60,000 people, there are going to be tensions. But like most Midwestern towns, Springfield is handling the influx well. The CEO of Springfield manufacturing company McGregor Metal praised his new Haitian employees for their sobriety and work ethic, saying:

I wish I had 30 more. Our Haitians come to work every day. They don’t have a drug problem. They’ll stay at their machine. That’s a stark difference from what we’re used to in our community.

Meanwhile, a local Baptist church that had been steadily losing parishioners for years is suddenly filling its pews again, since many Haitians are devoutly Christian.

Rightists seemed baffled when confronted with this reality. A right-wing podcaster posted clips from Springfield of a few residents saying nasty things about Haitians, including one hurling a racial slur at passers-by, but couldn’t come up with anything more credible. JD Vance stubbornly doubled down on the claim, and somewhat awkwardly called on his “fellow patriots” to “keep the cat memes flowing”:

More reasonable conservatives, however, realized that allowing a fake rumor started by neo-Nazis to make its way into Trump’s debate performance might not have been the best idea:

Sounds like good advice to me.

Haitian immigrants are fine, actually