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Russ S. Chien's avatar
Russ S. Chien
16h

Hmm, reading through this post, I feel like I'm looking at two major tragedies happening in contemporary America right now, and honestly, it’s really hard to watch.

First, this painful question of political extremism. Left-wing versus right-wing—which one actually leaves the worse mess behind? When the boat is rocking this violently back and forth between two crazy extremes, you have to ask: have all the normal, rational people in the middle just been thrown overboard at this point?

Second, watching America turn its back on clean energy and roll back progress at such a critical moment in history. Who could have ever guessed that a single person could make such a massive mistake, driving the whole country backward like this? I guess history will have to answer this painful question down the road.

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
16h

More thought should be paid to how the internet has trended towards functioning as a hive mind more and more.

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