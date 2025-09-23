Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rahul razdan's avatar
rahul razdan
7h

Interesting post.... the electric "stack" is certainly pretty important. I would add to this.... an accompanying software/AI "stack." These two actually interplay with each other. The US has naturally drifted up to the SW/AI "stack" because the business margins are much better. China has drifted into and is now dominating the HW electric stack...although most of the companies in the China circle are struggling with business profitability. The world wants a pseudo standard cheap/scalable HW platform on which one can differentiate with SW/AI.

Overall, the key challenge for the US is .... how does one build incentives to invest in a naturally lower margin HW business ? How does one do so when another country is further subsidizing an already lower margin business ? One can do one offs in the name of national security, but that is not too sustainable. The likely solution is effective robotization where the cost-of-labor is a more minimal factor.... we need some more innovation to get there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
MagellanNH's avatar
MagellanNH
6hEdited

Great post - very eye opening stuff. One nuance is that the power electronics requirements needed for EVs and electric trucks are a couple of orders of magnitude bigger than those used for drones. The biggest drones need a few kw of power delivery from the battery while performance EVs can need up to a MW of instantaneous power. Voltages go from 12-50 volts on most drones to 800 volts or more for basic EVs. That level of scaling changes the problem so much that it's really a different skill set. So it's essential the US has knowhow and manufacturing capability to make high power electronics and this likely means a strong domestic EV industry.

Also, Noah touched on this, but imo energy production is another critical industry for both economic and military power where the tech is changing fast and where we've fallen behind in industrial capability. Obviously batteries and renewable tech will be essential to maintaining a competitive electro-stack, but the ability to manufacture high voltage transformers and boring power grid tech can't be ignored. I was glad to see Tesla is planning to start manufacturing its own high voltage transformers (I think for EV chargers). With the current 2-4 year lead times on some of this stuff, we're reminded that this boring industrial tech is essential and can be a limiting factor in electro-stack dominance.

Finally, and this one is a little out there, another electro-stack tech with break out potential is nuclear tech, especially SMRs and micro-reactors that can also be used for military purposes. This stuff isn't nearly as far along as drones and EVs, but it could be disruptive if it can be made to work and I think breakthroughs in small and mobile nuclear tech would have big military implications.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Noah Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture