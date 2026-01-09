Noahpinion

Falous
2h

I have to say that when Noah began pushing on this (Elec. Tech stack) some time back even as a Ren.Energy financing guy I was somewhat initially sceptical a few years ago. Now it is clear in the market that it is real.

It's long though been my personal observation from doing assets and having internationalt to US comparisons that the US is crippling itself throungh accumnulanted "cruft" of layered on red tape (and veto points for every little step on anything hard-asset builds), each step well-intended but accumulating to paralysis - early on in the Biden admin push I personally was climbing the walls as many things I liked but the grid and infra build out was not getting practical attention - as like, getting it done at speed and scale and not paralysed by 100 levels of Everything Bagel requirements ("nudges" argh).

In any case I think less EV talk and more "other electrification of industrial processes" is a path - and one less "greeny Lefty" coded that can be a path forward. Electrifiation for process and final energy efficiencies is really fundamental to an industrial future - although the US seems right now trapped in a backwards "we have to replicate an idealised nostalgia-not-real 1960s industrial network" rather than a future focus rennaissance.

I saw a comment also re Hybrids, I think in EV space for USA given the distances and cultural aspects that hybrid is indeed a neglected path that has much to merit reflection - particularly if in direction of the hybrid model that is EV in design tech rather than IC centered but without the purism to exclude onboard IC gen for recharge.

ETA: to expand clarify on this last given other comment thread here - Hybrid based on not dual power trains and slapping Elec in duplicate alongside IC, but rather full EV drivetrain and IC is a genset to elec, not a dual duplicative power train, kinda sorta vaguely analagous to how rail has evolved.... for heavy duty as in e.g. trucking etc. this strikes me as a path as well although I am not a vehicle engineer - financial economist so.....

Quy Ma's avatar
Quy Ma
3h

What stood out to me here isn’t really Musk so much as the coordination gap. Once core technologies get treated as culture-war symbols instead of basic infrastructure, you start losing compounding advantages that are hard to claw back.

On EVs specifically, it also feels like we’re skipping the bridge. Hybrids seem like a practical on-ramp to mass adoption, but we keep framing the transition as all-or-nothing. Capacity failures are quieter than ideological ones, but much harder to reverse.

