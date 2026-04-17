Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NOT_A_VIRUS.exe's avatar
NOT_A_VIRUS.exe
8h

The true battle is not left against right. It's between the unholy alliance of far-left and far-right against sane liberalism. I hope the Democrats and Ezra Kleins of the world learn this before it's too late.

I don't have much hope for an America that endlessly flips between two flavors of insanity.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Lexin's avatar
Lexin
8h

I don’t really understand the Piker debate. Even Mamdani denounced his 9/11 remarks as “objectionable and reprehensible” when it was brought up on the debate stage. Is there anyone refusing to condemn those statements?

Reply
Share
5 replies
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture