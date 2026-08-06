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Kira's avatar
Kira
3dEdited

This all seems a little bit social-media brained. You're essentially comparing the worst Democratic candidate in the cycle against the president of the United States. Why? Just because Hong gets talked about on X doesn't mean she's suddenly a leader of the Democratic party or a major influential figure.

Hong is very obviously an outlier in her crazy, and if you picked Democratic state candidates at random they wouldn't be like her. Ridiculous characters like Hong get the most attention on social media because they're the craziest of the crazy and people like to obsess over them. Most DSA candidates haven't been as crazy as Hong (Mamdani being the obvious positive example), and most Democratic candidates aren't part of the DSA. The actual leaders and presidential hopefuls of the near-term Democratic party aren't Hong or El-Sayed or Piker, but Ossoff and Buttigieg and Newsom and AOC. Whatever you might say about those people, none of them seem interested in cancelling Thanksgiving or declaring America a settler-colonialist state. Why is Francesca Hong the person the Democrats "just are now", but Ossoff and Buttigieg aren't?

The actual Democratic party has put on an overall good show running a bunch of fairly moderate candidates across some pretty difficult districts this cycle. Meanwhile, DSA's El-Sayed (a much more skilled and charismatic politician than his primary opponent) barely scraped through his primary in a blueish state, in a cycle when liberal voters are desperate for any kind of change and are trying a lot of different things. DSA is also being electorally bolstered by the Israel issue, the one place where most of the public agrees with them. The more liberals find an actual message on Israel (and for gods sake stop taking the AIPAC money), the less that's going to work.

This is the supposed leftist takeover? I just don't see it yet. Crazy factions of the left have always existed on the fringes, and the Francesca Hongs of the world seem far less powerful and ascendent than they did in 2014. DSA candidates are electoral underperformers so far. Why should we believe they'll suddenly take over now?

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Eden Lang's avatar
Eden Lang
3dEdited

You also see a lot of unhidden sympathy for Hamas and other terrorist groups (prog-washed as "resistance"). As history has shown, leftists see moderate liberals as their biggest enemy, even more than conservatives. A very bleak Weimar-era vibe here.

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