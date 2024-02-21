“Do not be fooled by the monumental technological achievements of humankind.” — Acemoglu and Johnson

It’s hardly surprising that Power and Progress made it onto practically every list of the most important business books of 2023. First, there’s the unrivaled pedigree of the authors themselves. To call Daron Acemoglu a powerhouse in the world of economics would be a ludicrous understatement:

Acemoglu is also the main proponent of the institutional explanation for national development, through his famous book Why Nations Fail and its sequel, The Narrow Corridor (both with James Robinson). If you hear me talk about “inclusive institutions” and “extractive institutions”, I’m channeling Acemoglu.

Simon Johnson, meanwhile, is the author of some of my favorite popular books about economic policy, especially Jump-Starting America (with Jonathan Gruber) and 13 Bankers (with James Kwak). When I write more about the need to spend more on science and to restrain the excesses of the finance industry, I’m channeling Johnson.

The second reason this book was destined to garner attention is that it brings together two extremely timely strains of thought: 1) the widespread distrust of tech companies that has grown in American society over the last few years, and 2) the wave of anxiety over AI-driven automation. Power and Progress weaves those two anxieties into a more-or-less coherent whole — a sum of all technological fears, if you will. And it seems to have been spectacularly well-timed, since its release coincided closely with the coming of ChatGPT and other generative AI.

But given all of those powerful tailwinds, I have to say I’m kind of surprised at how little of a splash Power and Progress seems to have made. This is anecdotal of course, but in the 9 months since it came out, I’m not sure I’ve once heard someone reference the book or any idea in it. The authors clearly intended it to be a handbook for people who are scared about AI putting humans out of a job, the way Thomas Piketty’s Capital in the Twenty-First Century became a handbook for people worried about inequality, or Robert Gordon’s The Rise and Fall of American Growth became a handbook for people concerned about technological stagnation. But I don’t think it did.

Why not? One reason might be that the timing wasn’t as favorable as it might appear. Contrary to Acemoglu and Johnson’s assertion (on p.24 of the hardcover edition) that we live in an age of “blind techno-optimism”, the internet is absolutely chock-full of arguments and warnings about the downsides of AI. Concerns over the risk of rogue Artificial General Intelligence resulted in a boardroom coup attempt that almost drove Sam Altman out of OpenAI. Worries that AI wouldn’t uphold diversity led Google to implement some pretty hilarious countermeasures. Fears of mass surveillance, deepfakes, etc. are widespread. And of course the idea that AI is going to lead to mass unemployment is absolutely ubiquitous — so much so that practically every San Francisco tech event I go to features discussions about exactly this subject. Yes, even dance parties.

In other words, Power and Progress may have come out a little too late to make a big splash, and instead ended up just being one more voice shouting in the chorus.

On top of that, though, I have to say that this book…well, I just don’t think it’s very good. I winced while I wrote that sentence, because Simon Johnson is a personal friend, and Acemoglu is a celebrated genius, and because both of them have written such good books in the past. This is the first broadly negative book review I’ve written since 2014, and I’m a lot less combative of a blogger than I was a decade ago. I did not want to pan this book, especially because I think the topic is a good and important one, and I think the authors are brilliant people whose hearts are in the right place.

But I just don’t think the way this book was written ends up supporting the conclusions it draws. The historical examples it cites simply don’t support a narrative of out-of-touch technologists inventing the wrong sorts of technologies and hurting workers in the process. The book embraces a highly questionable definition of “power” in which persuasion in an open democratic society is painted as a threat. It often seems to assume its conclusions about the impacts of specific technologies, and it tells a jumbled and confusing story about the role of productivity growth. And its central claim — that society can push entrepreneurs to steer innovation in a direction that augments humans instead of replacing them — is not well-supported.

All in all, Power and Progress just fails to convince.

The basic idea

Power and Progress is of the “magisterial sweeping tome” class of econ book, like Capital in the Twenty-First Century, The Rise and Fall of American Growth, or Brad DeLong’s Slouching Toward Utopia. Much of the book is a history of technological innovation in general. As such, it tends to ramble; the authors often seem to get so caught up in the telling of this history that they neglect to tie each event to their central theses. In fact, those are often the most fun and fascinating parts of the book. But if I were to boil down Power and Progress to a set of core ideas, it would be:

Technological innovation’s impact on human welfare depends crucially on social choices about how those innovations are used. Those choices are determined by the relations of power in a society, and in recent decades our choices have been steered in a negative direction by the power of tech company founders and venture capitalists. The type of technologies that society invents can be chosen so as to distribute benefits more widely, by avoiding technologies that replace workers and inventing technologies that complement workers.

It’s the last of these that the book is most known for, because it’s the boldest, the most original, and the most controversial. But first let’s talk a bit about the other two.

Questionable historiography

The idea that technology’s impact on society is not determined solely by the nature of the tech itself, but depends on how we choose to use it, is obvious enough to be a truism. Everyone knows how the industrial technologies that have created so much wealth are also put to destructive uses in wars. Everyone knows that the same camera technology that lets you talk to your friend in a different city can allow governments to spy on their citizens. Everyone knows that their is a vast system of laws, international agreements, and social norms whose purpose, at least in theory, is to ensure that technology is used for good and not for ill.

But even though “technology can be used for bad purposes” should be a simple truism, Acemoglu and Johnson pick some very odd examples to illustrate the principle. For example, in the prologue, they have a list of what they claim are “new inventions that brought nothing like shared prosperity”. Here’s the fifth item on their list:

At the end of the nineteenth century, German chemist Fritz Haber developed artificial fertilizers that boosted agricultural yields. Subsequently, Haber and other scientists used the same ideas to design chemical weapons that killed and maimed hundreds of thousands on World War I battlefields.

The idea that the Haber-Bosch process has “brought nothing like shared prosperity” is an absolutely wild claim. Nitrogen fertilizers are so important to human existence that by the most common estimates, about half of the entire population of Earth — 3.5 billion people — is only sustained thanks to this technology. But because that same chemical reaction was used to create one particular type of chemical weapon that was responsible for a tiny fraction of the deaths in one particular war, Acemoglu and Johnson feel comfortable saying that a technology that literally gives life to half of humanity “brought nothing like shared prosperity”. It is the kind of claim that is so obviously wrong as to leave the reader slack-jawed — and yet it is deployed in support of an overall thesis for which countless better examples exist.

Unfortunately, this kind of questionable selection of historical examples is a hallmark of Power and Progress all the way through. For example, in Chapter 6, the authors write:

[Belief in the power of productivity] suggests that as technology advanced rapidly during the early phases of the Industrial Revolution, wages should have risen. Instead, real incomes of the majority stagnated.

Acemoglu and Johnson conclude that because textile manufacturing technologies were biased toward automating workers, they immiserated the working class of 1700s Britain. But those same textile manufacturing technologies have been at the center of the early stage of every other country’s industrialization as well. China went through a period where it made most of the world’s clothes, with its share peaking in the late 2000s. In 1995, apparel was China’s biggest export category.

But during this time, when Chinese garment workers were getting the descendants of the original British industrial technologies of power looms, their wages were skyrocketing — as were wages in the economy as a whole. The same is now true of Bangladesh — the country focuses relentlessly on the garment industry, and has access to all of the old automation technologies, and yet incomes in the country have tripled since 1990.

(As a side note, it’s kind of funny that after we’ve used “Luddite” as a slur for technophobes for all these years, Acemoglu and Johnson explicitly try to rehabilitate the original Luddites, writing that they “were right to worry about knitting frames decimating their livelihoods”. For this reason, I considered subtitling this review “the Bible of the Luddites”, but decided that the negative connotation of the word was too strong and it would be rude.)

A third questionable example in the book is the story of the Panama Canal. Acemoglu and Johnson describe the brutal exploitation of the workers who built the canal, and declare the project a “colossal failure”. That brutality was certainly real. But the authors cite it as a reason that the technology of the canal itself failed to bring broad-based prosperity. In fact, the opposite seems true; thanks to the canal, the people of Panama today enjoy a standard of living much, much higher than that of their Central American neighbors. This is not to say those economic benefits were worth the human cost. But the canal’s problems clearly seem associated with its construction, rather than unfair distribution of the benefits from the technology itself. Could the same canal have been built using more humane labor standards? The authors decline to speculate, simply declaring the whole project a failure and not even mentioning Panama’s prosperity.

A fourth dodgy example is the story they tell about Japan. In Chapter 8, Acemoglu and Johnson praise Japanese companies for “combin[ing] automation with the creation of new tasks”, noting that Japanese automakers didn’t reduce their workforces like American automakers did. But Japan’s manufacturing sector wages, like wages throughout the rest of the country, have been falling since the early 1990s, while American wages have stagnated but not fallen. So this story doesn’t fit the data.

A fifth example is in Chapter 7, when Acemoglu and Johnson write that “Henry Ford was a pioneer” in developing “a more cooperative relationship” with his workforce. I’m just wondering how this “more cooperative relationship” involved hiring thugs to gun down union organizers. Ford did pay higher wages to increase efficiency, but his actual dealings with representatives of labor was brutal and intolerant.

I could go on citing these questionable examples — my copy of Power and Progress is stained blue with all the notes I made in the margins — but this review would run into the dozens of pages, and you would quit long before you finished. But because there are so many questionable examples, Power and Progress is the kind of book that must be read closely and with a critical eye.