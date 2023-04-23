Noahpinion
Will there be a Millennial Big Chill?
Millennials are finally doing OK economically. Will their politics moderate?
Noah Smith
Apr 23
"Luxury" construction causes high rents like umbrellas cause rain
The NIMBY mindset persists in the face of evidence.
Noah Smith
Apr 22
Economic development is doing OK
Poor countries aren't catching up as fast as we'd like, but they're catching up faster than before.
Noah Smith
Apr 20
Why aren't we taking every Chinese refugee we can?
Let's be the City on a Hill again.
Noah Smith
Apr 18
Five big trends that have changed in the last few years
In which I pay attention to the world so you don't have to.
Noah Smith
Apr 17
2023 is when the empires strike back
Cold War 2 won't be decided by the opening moves.
Noah Smith
Apr 15
Europe is not ready to be a "third superpower"
For that, it would need to act as a unified entity, defend itself against Russia, and embrace new technology.
Noah Smith
Apr 13
Yes, it's OK to be mad about crime in San Francisco
Let's not make excuses for Chaos City.
Noah Smith
Apr 12
Nobody knows how many jobs will "be automated"
Whatever that even means.
Noah Smith
Apr 10
Will Elon Musk kill Substack?
The fragmentation of the internet gets a push.
Noah Smith
Apr 8
Repost: Weebs!
Everything you didn't realize you wanted to know about the non-Japanese people who love Japanese pop culture.
Noah Smith
Apr 7
Industrial policy doesn't have to succeed right away
Progressive approaches need to fail before they can change.
Noah Smith
Apr 6
