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July 2026

Why did South Korean stocks just crash?
The AI boom creates a lot of uncertainty.
  Noah Smith
Roundup #85: Most policy is also industrial policy
Trump and science; U.S. national debt; Europe and software; America and trains; China and metal refining; Indian women; Murder
  Noah Smith
What will more intelligence actually do for us?
A lot, actually. But it won't look quite like what humans do with our intelligence.
  Noah Smith
We asked too much of the American university
Our one remaining functional institution is going downhill.
  Noah Smith
Who was the worst monster of the 20th century?
And who is the worst monster of the 21st?
  Noah Smith
The UK is a cautionary tale for the U.S.
Learning from Britain's missteps doesn't mean looking down on them.
  Noah Smith
America's political economy is pretty bleak right now
We can get some good things done, but major efforts will be difficult with our divided politics.
  Noah Smith
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