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Should we "pace" AI self-improvement?
A guest post by Tim Fist and Saif Khan.
53 mins ago
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Tim Fist
and
Saif Khan
78
2
3
Banning data centers would blow up the U.S. economy
There's one thing keeping us afloat right now, and people want to get rid of it.
Aug 8
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Noah Smith
368
111
41
Are the Democrats going to save us this time?
And if not, what do we do?
Aug 6
•
Noah Smith
597
212
76
The end of the age of heroes
AI will soon be better at math than any human. What does that mean?
Aug 4
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Noah Smith
567
62
73
Slopulism is taking over America
Sometimes bad populist ideas are just a mistake; sometimes they're being promoted for ideological reasons.
Aug 2
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Noah Smith
483
100
44
July 2026
Why did South Korean stocks just crash?
The AI boom creates a lot of uncertainty.
Jul 30
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Noah Smith
419
23
27
Roundup #85: Most policy is also industrial policy
Trump and science; U.S. national debt; Europe and software; America and trains; China and metal refining; Indian women; Murder
Jul 28
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Noah Smith
315
74
21
What will more intelligence actually do for us?
A lot, actually. But it won't look quite like what humans do with our intelligence.
Jul 26
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Noah Smith
850
86
110
We asked too much of the American university
Our one remaining functional institution is going downhill.
Jul 24
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Noah Smith
532
89
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Who was the worst monster of the 20th century?
And who is the worst monster of the 21st?
Jul 22
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Noah Smith
572
82
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The UK is a cautionary tale for the U.S.
Learning from Britain's missteps doesn't mean looking down on them.
Jul 20
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Noah Smith
790
89
104
America's political economy is pretty bleak right now
We can get some good things done, but major efforts will be difficult with our divided politics.
Jul 18
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Noah Smith
404
107
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