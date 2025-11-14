Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shane H's avatar
Shane H
5h

I think, from my time spent in Europe and from my European friends here in the States, that many Europeans feel the US is a bigger version of Europe that has betrayed them. After WWII they felt the US was their sort of big brother they could count on and now - that's gone away.

This view betrays a fundamental misunderstanding of the US. We are Americans, not Europeans. Yes, many of us are of European extraction but this country was founded in direct opposition to many of the bases of European thought - monarchy and theocracy amongst them. The founders detested so much about Europe and maybe that is now rising again in the US. I know I feel American even though my DNA is 99.7% European. I enjoy my visits to Europe but miss the US and feel our life here is in many ways far more satisfying than are those of many Europeans. I also deeply dislike, as Noah experienced, the lecturing and hectoring you hear from a certain class of Europeans and I don't think Americans, like our current VP, should be engaging in the reverse either.

It's definitely healthy that Europe is learning to stand on its own two feet. I don't think the US needed to bear the burden of Europe's defense for so many decades when Europeans were capable of bearing that cost themselves. And I also believe our security interests are for the most part deeply intertwined. But Europeans need to rid themselves of the smug, smarmy attitude Noah talks about in this piece. As he pointed out - it does no one any good, it's vastly out-of-date and it just makes them look like assholes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A11's avatar
A11
5h

Noah raises good points, but neither will bring condescending towards Britain (a pastime of Noah's) help fix America's problems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Noah Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture