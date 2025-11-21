Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlie Hammerslough's avatar
Charlie Hammerslough
9h

Here's the perspective of a start-up manufacturer of a physical good. Our product is made from steel parts that I'm currently in India to source. Plus off the shelf electronics and a lock that we import from China, because there is no other source.

We assemble the product in the US, creating jobs there. I *want* to manufacture in the US.

The electronics and lock have doubled in price since April. I'd love to cut and bend the steel in the US, but protectionist tariffs have increased local steel prices by 50%, reducing the advantages of domestic manufacturing.

So, tariffs are approximately 35% of the cost of the finished product. This is a struggle. Sometimes I want to bag it and just invest my money in something more predictable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Noah Smith
Miles's avatar
Miles
9h

I think a lot of people know someone who has been laid-off or furloughed recently, and that is why perceptions of the economy are bad. Or the next best thing - they know people who are having trouble finding work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Noah Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture