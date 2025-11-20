Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Challenger Research's avatar
Challenger Research
1h

Drones are a useful complement to traditional firepower but not a replacement.

Recently Russia have made gains, with Ukraine citing the lack of legacy systems.

Ukraine continuously call for more tanks, artillery, and long-range missiles - drones were born from necessity because of lack of alternatives.

Geographically the future battlefield of Taiwan with its vast beaches and forests does not suit the type of drone warfare seen in Ukraine.

https://challengerresearch.substack.com/p/the-drone-frenzy-why-preparing-for?r=5jzlze

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doug S.'s avatar
Doug S.
1hEdited

Nuclear weapons still beat drones.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Noah Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture