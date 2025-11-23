Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
4h

Well at least the Africa part was positive

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
earl king's avatar
earl king
3h

Noah,

I ran some examples of a 1% to 2% national sales tax. It fully covers SS shortfalls along with Medicare in the early years. Over the years 2060 to 21000, it still covers SS and most of Medicare.

In the early years, there is an excess that could be directed at the deficit. This assumes no changes to benefits or beneficiaries. I hope that in the next 50 years, we might be able to make some changes to health care costs. If the birth rate declines and we do get more robotics, that would mean fewer people receiving benefits, with hopefully no severe drop in productivity.

If the Bush plan had gone through, we would have mucho mula. The S&P was 1254 in 2005. Friday, it closed at 6602. Today, we no longer have much of the surplus. infact the structural shortfall is estimated at 1.3% of GDP by ChatGPT.

I’m no economist, but I can add that, unlike the cretin in the Oval Office. Taxes are coming; a national sales tax is progressive. The rich spend more and buy more expensive items so they will pay more. Ex food, medicine, and shelter, this may be the least painful way to fix it.

The other option is to raise the taxes on SS and Medicare. I would also target the tax on those two programs and the debt. Populism is a virus, and our politicians' addiction to cutting taxes with little concern for the consequences will end. A fiscal or monetary crisis will force higher taxes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Noah Smith
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture