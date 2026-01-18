Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wandering Llama's avatar
Wandering Llama
3h

Surprised not to see rent control mentioned here as well, but it's yet another example of redistributing resources in ways that end up hurting cities rather than simply allowing the free market to build more abundant housing.

Reply
Share
Fallingknife's avatar
Fallingknife
4h

Immigration may not be zero sum, over the whole economy, but it sure feels zero sum locally sometimes. Maybe people can accept that as a tradeoff if it is done right, but it has been done the opposite of right. It really doesn't help the case that the government has decided to ignore its own laws on this on illegal immigration. California has even gone so comically far as to pass laws restricting employer use of e-verify to check immigration status.

And this also extends to legal visa programs. By law, H1-B visas are restricted to jobs where there is a labor shortage and it is not possible to hire a citizen. But then tech companies are laying off thousands of US citizens while continuing to employ and even apply for more H1-Bs in the same job. Every one of those visa applications is obvious and provable fraud by the hiring company. How can they say with a straight face that they can't find US citizens for those roles, when a week ago they employed those very citizens in those same jobs? But the government looks the other way.

It seems like the only time the government sees the need to obey the letter of the law is when millions of illegals flood the border filing false asylum claims. Apparently we have to let all of them in, and also pay for their rent and food, because that's just what the law says. No matter that they are obviously lying to take advantage, we just have to let them in because that's the law.

Reply
Share
7 replies
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture