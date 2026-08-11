Noahpinion

Noahpinion

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Falous's avatar
Falous
6hEdited

I will confess I was entertained. As an aside this subject seems to parallel in part this subject at The Argument (https://www.theargumentmag.com/p/the-heresy-of-hank-green). [ETA oh and I agree overall, esp. on the closing paragraphs]

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Adam Piovarchy's avatar
Adam Piovarchy
4hEdited

The thoughts on the concept of ‘power’ are confused. Definitions aren’t falsifiable in the standard sense (unless you talk about observations concerning use), hypotheses are. It’s a dispositional concept, like solubility or fragility, and even if you can't rule out such a hypothesis with one observation, you can with many observations while varying environmental conditions. It only seems not useful to think of persuasion as in the same category as coercive slavery if you fail to distinguish coercive power from social power and then think that moral equivalence of species needs to apply within a genus (as opposed to there being other similarities). It is normal, useful and fine to say that Joe Rogan or Donald Trump have much more social power than me – if they say ‘hey everyone meet here tomorrow and do x’ a lot of people will do that even with no threat or reward or argument.

We can operationalize social power by thinking about how probable it is that A can make others do something A wants them to do, compared to when B tries to do the same, while varying the actual evidence or merits of the argument of each. Someone who is more able to get people to do something regardless of the merits of that decision, or by *making* it meritworthy for others simply by deciding that should be (cf. common knowledge), has more social power. Complicating matters further is that this of course then produces interaction effects: a big podcaster with a convincing argument will see more uptake than me with the same convincing argument, both in terms of wider reach and people being more convinced because audiences trust them. If you don’t look at the counterfactuals or have some comparison you’ll just see that there was uptake and erroneously conclude it was the argument doing all the work.

The reason we'd say its 'inherently' persuasive ideas doing much of the work is that Noah thinks if someone else had the same inventions, the result would be much the same, while if techbros tried to push many other, very different, inventions on a whim, they'd have much less success. Henry plausibly thinks its the opposite. Certainly discussing 'power' isn't going to let you distinguish between those hypotheses, but it is tracking differences between each person's models.

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