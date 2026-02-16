Noahpinion

Bram Cohen
5h

The big AI risk which matches their current behavior, not just our previous imaginings of their behavior, is the pointy haired boss dystopia: AI gets put in charge of everything, and doggedly tries to make the humans happy patching over it being incompetent and everything falling into dysfunction. The counter-argument is that we already have human bosses doing that and the world hasn't ended.

You're right to be worried about vibe coded superviruses, not just us humans but for other creatures as well, potentially destroying whole ecosystems. But a low-cost version of that where someone carries a few aphids across continents has been available for a long time and it's barely happened so maybe the costs don't have to be all that high for disincentives to win out.

William Gadea
5h

The AIs are something to worry about, but I would cast an eye on the humans running the AIs, especially in authoritarian regimes. Once robots can perform all the physical things humans can do, and AGI can compute all the mental things humans can do, then for the first time in history humans pass from being a profit center to a cost center. Fertility control (or worse) might become the elite’s chosen optimization.

