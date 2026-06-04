Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Quinn Chasan's avatar
Quinn Chasan
1d

Neo-Brandeisians led by Khan et al put forward the narrative that inflation was driven by corporate consolidation and "greedflation..."

They were proven immediately incorrect, e.g. egg prices skyrocketed due to avian flu supply shocks and subsequently crashed when flocks recovered, proving prices fluctuate based on supply, not because corporations suddenly decide to be "less greedy." Did they revise their statements? Of course not

Before them, the 2010s argument was that large corporations were short-termist and quarterly-focused. This idea brought people like Warren to power. Well, now we have the biggest tech companies in the world blowing large-nation-state levels of CapEx on long-term planning with gigantic structural investments in America, and the exact same people still accuse them of acting in bad faith regardless of the industry or the behavior.

Before then, the 90s/00s argument was that large corporations executed huge CapEx in extractive ways that destroyed the environment. This brought people like Nader into power. Now, big tech companies invest exponentially more in green energy and grid retrofitting than the Green New Deal even considered. The same ideological compatriots now pretend data centers are equally extractive by fabricating water use issues. The reality is the opposite. Massive AI infrastructure (like MSFTs new Wisconsin facility) uses the same amount of water annually as a single neighborhood restaurant. They're literally some of the most water and energy efficient businesses on the planet.

As I've written about before and as Noah points out, we deserve far better advocates for real antitrust issues. The 'Consumer Welfare Standard' should absolutely remain the legal baseline. Instead, these "advocates" abandon empirical harm metrics to accuse anyone who disagrees of being part of the oligarchic Epstein class or whatever other schoolyard nonsense they can throw and believe will stick.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Ace of Bayes's avatar
Ace of Bayes
17h

I’m just a guy on the internet, but I am an antitrust lawyer and have spoken to all of these people (except Teachout) on many occasions. Barry Lynn is a dumb guy in the sense that he’s just incapable of reasoning through a complex topic. Any time you push him, he falls apart. One of his quotes in the Chait article is informative. He said he looks for journalists to hire to his think tank because “it’s easier to teach a journalist to ‘do policy’ than to teach a policy analyst how to write.” This reveals that he’s concerned entirely with messaging and not getting the right answer to any particular question. He’s almost Trump-like. The rest of the people in his orbit aren’t dumb like he is, but they are monomaniacal.

Second, the speed with they accuse people with different views of being paid for those views is also a tell. These people operate non profits and live on donations. Who do you think does the donating??? Yelp has been in Washington complaining about Google for 15+ years, and it and other competitive also-rans believe funding Barry Lynn and Lina Khan has positive ROI for their businesses. The “Antimonopoly Summit” is a yearly circle jerk of these various astroturfed orgs. One year it was sponsored by a pharmacist trade association. Who is their biggest marketplace enemy? The PBMs, who Lina Khan sued multiple times when she led the FTC. Maybe you hate the PBMs and think the lawsuits were good. Fine. But she and Barry Lynn are “on the take” in precisely the same way they accuse their critics of being. Maybe they think money is less green if it comes from “small corporations” rather than “big corporations.” You know, like Yelp.

Reply
Share
2 replies
63 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture