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Russ S. Chien's avatar
Russ S. Chien
9h

I haven’t read this book Power and Progress, but I couldn't agree more with Noah here. Honestly, I’m so grateful we have younger, sharper minds like Noah Smith doing the heavy lifting on these genuinely critical modern issues, saying what many of our generation peers think but are too busy or lacks the platform to say.

I loved the other Why Nations Fail, which makes this trend of Nobel-level giants losing their edge when facing AI all the more disappointing. It's a sort of "vulgar caution"—when confronted with AI, they offer nothing fresh, just boilerplate warnings and predictable pleas for regulation. The same thing happened with the late Henry Kissinger. He was fascinated by AI in his final years and wrote extensively about it, but reading his take felt remarkably similar: these giants lived and shaped history, yet when confronted with a paradigm-shaping reality like AI, their insights don't actually sound any wiser than those of a regular young person living here in California.

More people need to be reading Noah's sober, data-driven critiques.

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Ted's avatar
Ted
8h

best wishes to your rabbit for a speedy recovery

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