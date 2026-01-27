Noahpinion

Jason S.
7hEdited

“The move might even serve as a signal that if Trump starts threatening Canada the way he’s been threatening Greenland, Canada could geopolitically reorient toward China for protection.”

If Trump starts threatening Canada? It’s been about a year hasn’t it that Trump has been talking about annexing us? And now members of his administration are playing footsie with Alberta separatists https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cy8ylqx0zw4o

I don’t see us looking to a different authoritarian superpower for protection (our moves with China are about trade diversification). Our heart is with all of the democratic middle powers and with our liberal democratic friends to our south.

Nobodyknowsnothing
11h

you are right but under the current mendacious and incompetent regime in the US probably won't happen. meanwhile the rest of the world move on from the USA EU free trade with India has concluded successfully and more to come. MAGA stupidity is just another way of growing poorer and more isolated.

