TIm Jennings
"A trade deficit is not a gift; it is a loan. That loan must be paid back. The Europeans who take out the loan may be insufficiently long-term in their thinking, effectively borrowing against their own futures to consume in the present. It’s up to government to look out for the prosperity of future generations."

This paragraph confuses me. Could we not substitute "Europeans" with "Americans" and have the statement be just as true? I've followed your lead on the tariff issue all along -- I'm not an economist, so I have to pick one to follow. However, I don't recall you using this description when writing about Trump's tariffs. But I do understand your arguments about very targeted tariffs.

earl king
You could have easily substituted the US in the article for Europe. Unless Europe demands China trade with them, the outflows of Euros can develop into a problem. If China never redeems those Euros for goods, it means they didn’t get full value for their exports. Afterall what is China going to do with them?

If they redeem them at a later date, due to inflation, they will purchase less. If the amount of outstanding Euros is never used, it could be a liability if China wants payment in political favors. Let's say China sells Euros on an exchange for less, thereby lowering the Euro's value. That could be very bad.

China is looking for dominance; walking into the jaws of an alligator is plain dumb. My argument with Trump’s hamfisted tariff campaign is not that he is seeking a fairer trade. It is that he doesn’t look at services, only goods. He is tariffing intermediate goods that American manufacturers need to make their finished goods. America sells a large volume of services worldwide.

