The Pacific Divide
1h

This is a good piece on the hardware war. But there’s a layer beneath chips that’s missing from the analysis.

Noah’s right that China can’t match US chip production. The IFP data on compute advantage is solid. But compute is the foundation, not the building.

What runs on those chips matters more than who makes them.

I’ve spent the last month reading Chinese IPO filings and securities disclosures. Documents with legal liability. Here’s what they say:

Moore Threads (China’s most advanced GPU company) admits in their filing that NVIDIA’s CUDA ecosystem is “not easily surpassable” (不易逾越). So they stopped trying to beat it. They built a migration tool instead. They conceded the codebase.

But Huawei isn’t trying to win the chip war. They’re building a world where CUDA doesn’t reach. 50,000 engineers trained in Malaysia. 27,000 in Egypt. 79 Huawei ICT academies across Africa and Southeast Asia. Zero NVIDIA equivalents.

Noah mentions “Galapagos syndrome” as a risk for China. But what if that’s the strategy? Not isolation. Bifurcation. A parallel ecosystem serving three billion people who will never use American software.

The hardware controls are working on hardware. But we’re not watching the software layer. And software is what locks in advantage for decades.

I wrote about this today: https://open.substack.com/pub/russwilcoxdata/p/warren-thinks-shes-winning-the-chip?r=2o1c82&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay

Kathleen Weber
1h

Hey, Noah, keep putting it a little more bluntly.

Or maybe if we all yelled at once, "Hey, STOOPID!"  these American Firsters would wake up.

Did Aaron Burr Buy the gun and ammo at Hamilton Weapons, Inc?

