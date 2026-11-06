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Buzen's avatar
Buzen
4h

I think the Democrats should address affordability first: end the Iran war by impeaching Pete Hegseth and make a declaration of non-war (using the war powers act, which doesn’t allow Trump to declare a partial ceasefire to reset the clock) and end the tariffs by pulling that power back to congress. Sadly, I already see some Democrats saying that tariffs are good actually and they don’t want to take back the tariffs now since they may win the Presidency in 28 and they want to keep it to “protect” labor and environment using tariffs. Tariffs are economically bad no matter who imposes them and whether they come up with a reasonable-sounding excuse or just do it mindlessly, like Trump.

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Christopher's avatar
Christopher
4hEdited

I’ll say this again: I’m almost afraid that the next two years are going to be lots of Senate hearings and subpoenas done very publicly, so that the rightward media landscape is filled with the “Republicans as victims again” courtroom reality show. I mean, we’ve seen that before…right?

If it were me running things, I’d do all the legal stuff as quietly with as few public hearings as possible, but collecting all of the evidence to be used later. And just let the crazy Republicans be the only people yelling about it online and on TV.

Then it’s not as much of a reality TV show.

Meanwhile, I’d be simultaneously passing lots and lots of bills that have huge bipartisan public support.

I’d name them things like “The Donald J Trump Greatest Ever President Anti-Corruption Bill” or “The Totally Genius Donald J Trump Act That Will Cement His Great Legacy Bill” so his inner baby wants to sign them.

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