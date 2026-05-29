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Noahpinion

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Falous's avatar
Falous
5h

Excellent overall article

As a minor ironic side thought, a guy using the name Roman Helmet Guy arguing for exclusionary blood-and-soilish nationalism (if not directly and not in such words but dancing up to it) is bizarrely wrong-headed on symbolism given the success of the Roman empire as compared to other classical ones was its integrationism - one could unlike other classical states 'become a Roman' (and climb up post first gen) - right up to Emperor see the Libyan Severans... (and equally Rome's quite promiscuous openess to coopting bits and pieces of cultures within the Roman sphere, religious, kit, etc)

That's something of a touch back to Noah's closing - to return to our integrationist unifying ideology.

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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
3h

" corporate profits are inherently bad."

This is a reach.

Corporate profits are inherently bad... while we don't have good healthcare and a decent social safety net.

It's a statement of prioritization.

In Amsterdam, a McDonald's burger flipper gets 20 paid vacation days a year, health insurance, and mandatory paid parental leave.

This wasn't the Dutch saying, "WE WANT TO BURN DOWN MCDONALD'S, BREAK UP THE GOLDEN ARCHES and DISTRIBUTE THAT GOLD TO THE DUTCH PROLETARIAT!"

It was the Dutch saying, "The priority is that Dutch workers anywhere in the Netherlands get to have health insurance, paid vacations, and parental leave.... THEN the priority is corporate profits."

The entrenched defense by groups like the Atlas foundation and the Chamber of Commerce against the idea that there is any obligation by rich people to the wider society of country of their existence has pushed people against the idea of stakeholder obligated capitalism.

Even Milton Friedman, that avowed Marxist, suggested that there needed to be a negative income tax and basic social services.

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