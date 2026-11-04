Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NubbyShober's avatar
NubbyShober
5h

Now Dems gotta frickin' DELIVER. They'll need to pass an anti-corruption bill banning stock and crypto trading by elected officials. And dare Trump to veto it.

They need to undo the GOP's 50% cuts to both SNAP and Medicaid. As well as reinstating the Obamacare subsidies--hopefully *before* health insurance for the 90% skyrockets too much, and the 300 hospitals already in the red go belly up and close. Again, just dare Trump to veto it.

And they need to at least put a brake on Trump2 family corruption.

And continue pushing hard for release of the Epstein files. Taxing the very rich and corporations at pre-Reagan levels will likely have to wait for 2029 and a trifecta.

Lots of work ahead.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Shine's avatar
Shine
4h

I just landed in Japan. A staff member at the airport was looking at my phone for the online customs form, but then he saw my election results tab and asked me to switch to that instead!

The whole world was watching to see if we would elect embarrassing loonies.

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture