Auros
On the pharmacy point, it's worth noting that one of the big Congressional fighters against the Pharmacy Benefit Managers is Jake Auchincloss. You can find his (very good!) interview with neo-Brandeisian / anti-monopoly champions Stoller and Dayen here: https://www.organizedmoney.fm/p/episode-4-the-revolt-of-the-pharmacists

Funny thing, though... Auchincloss is _also_ extremely popular with Abundant Dems:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9h98CrKrCM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KU0U7zsoC-w

I believe Derek Thompson is responsible for the part of the Abundance book that talks about the need for our political leaders to be "bottleneck detectives", who look for what factors are _limiting_ production, preventing abundance. Monopoly businesses absolutely can be the source of that kind of bottleneck, and where they are, we should regulate or break them up! Abundants are totally in agreement with the anti-monopoly folks on that!

Taymon A. Beal
The tension between abundance vs. small business seems pretty clear to me. Infrastructure doesn't *differentially* help small business, and while deregulation can help, the absolute most it can do is allow small business and big business to compete on a level playing field—in which case big business will win easily. The only way small business can win in most sectors is if regulators specifically put a thumb on the scale in its favor, and the abundance people are generally against that.

