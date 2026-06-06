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Arthur S.'s avatar
Arthur S.
2m

Have you looked at the proposal by the EU to nudge Chinese companies to manufacture key components of main transition sectors (batteries, etc) in the EU? If they don’t, they would not have the right to get EU public subsidies or participate in renewables tenders. More here: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/home/en

Also, please come to Paris and meet readers, and announce it in advance!

Many thanks

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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
10m

Agree very much with this thesis. Is one way of thinking about this, "if China wants to subsidize everything to push every other nation out of the market, every other nation needs to 'anti-subsidize' China in order to restore competitiveness, at least along axes where competitiveness is essential for national security"?

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