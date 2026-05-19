Noahpinion

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Maurizio's avatar
Maurizio
16h

It would be interesting to also discuss the strategic implications of drone prominence. One thing that seems to have emerged is that drones shift the advantage to defense over attack. You can't occupy a territory with drones, but you can defend one.

So maybe that discourages aggression wars ?

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Lee's avatar
Lee
16h

The question for Australia is do we now need Submarines, as a continent we have always felt the need for a maritime presence to defend ourselves, but now rather than a $2 Billion Submarine, doesn't it make more sense to fill our northern coastline with a few million low cost drones instead, I fail to see how a seaborne invasion could make landfall if that was used as our coastal defence

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