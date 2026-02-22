Noahpinion

Neeraj Krishnan
> What was the point of these tariffs? It has never really been clear.

The Biden administration let in 5 trillion migrants who brought all the world's fentanyl and ate all the dogs and cats in the country and put Bolsonaro in prison and refused to accede Greenland and Canada to the US.

Don Bemont
I think you have it right. The tariffs SCOTUS struck down granted the President enormous power to be wielded internationally and domestically. And personally.

Trump's response and Vance's words have to be seen in that light.

Trump's enactment of a new tariff that evades this ruling is a public assertion of power, not a considered economic policy. Not even a very meaningful power move, in a literal sense.

However, consider that he was told that he could have his tariffs, all he had to do was ASK Congress. Setting aside the political problem (lots of Republicans do not want to run on their tariff vote in November), a big part of his point is that he doesn't ask. He has unbridled power, both for personal satisfaction but also for wheeling and dealing.

Vance's statement that "This is lawlessness from the Court" however ought not be written off as merely ridiculous. It sheds light on Vance himself: The hell with Originalism or Living Constitutionalism or Political Process Theory, the law is whatever best serves the purposes of the president, the central authority. The president is the law; thus a ruling limiting his power is lawless.

Sure, it was Vance's job as VP to denounce the decision, but I think a lot of educated folk have their head in the sand when it comes to this guy, seeing him as less culturally alien than Trump. If we as a country fall for his more educated demeanor, I predict we will remember 2026 as the good old days.

