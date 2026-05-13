Noahpinion

Noahpinion

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Wandering Llama
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My wife worked for a global electronics company in Trump 1. They were early decouplers. When the first trade war happened they discussed it with their factory counterparts in China and they shifted production to Vietnam. Same factory owners, same parts suppliers, different country of origin.

A couple of years later the company itself was sold to a group of Chinese investors, who didn't change this arrangement.

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