Noahpinion

Noahpinion

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dtsund's avatar
dtsund
1h

For whatever it's worth, I've been trying to get a job all year and have had only a pile of rejection letters to show for it since January, the last time I managed to get an interview. And I have a Ph.D. in applied mathematics!

So at least as far as I can tell from where I am, the hiring market is still quite bad.

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