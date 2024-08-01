Photo by Wilfredor

Venezuela just had an election. The country’s long-ruling president, Nicolas Maduro, declared himself the winner, but he’s widely believed to have rigged the results, and the opposition claims to have won a decisive majority of the actual vote. Only a few countries have recognized Maduro’s win, and the list isn’t an encouraging one — China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Cuba, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Bolivia. Most Latin American leaders — including many associated with the political Left, in Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, etc. — have withheld their approval, demanding to see better evidence of the vote count.

Venezuela’s people, angry over the apparently stolen election, have taken to the streets, and a few people have died so far. There are dramatic scenes of bakeries sharing free bread in solidarity with the crowds, and so on.

Why is Maduro so unpopular? Obviously a big part of it is that he’s an authoritarian who rigs elections and turns government force on protesters. But the even deeper reason is that on his watch, Venezuela suffered the kind of catastrophic economic collapse that usually only happens to countries in the grips of war. The Venezuelan economy is so bad (and the government so secretive) that the World Bank doesn’t even have estimates for the country’s GDP numbers. But the people at the Maddison Project estimate that Venezuelan living standards are now as low as they’ve been since World War 2:

If you want an idea of what this collapse has meant in terms of human suffering, I recommend Bloomberg’s series of reports from Venezuela in 2021. If I were a citizen of Venezuela, I would be mad too.

How did the country come to this sad juncture? A lot of people simply wave their hand and say “Socialism always fails.” Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chavez brand themselves as champions of socialism, so it’s tempting to lump their failure in with the failures of countries like the Soviet Union and North Korea.

But that’s too simplistic of an answer. On one hand, as I’ll argue later, Venezuela’s failures do have a lot to do with ham-handed government interventions like expropriation and price controls. But not all “socialist” systems are created equal. Venezuela doesn’t have a central planning regime like North Korea or the old USSR. And none of the other “socialist” countries in Latin America — including Maduro’s political allies in Bolivia, Nicaragua, and Cuba — have suffered anything like what Venezuela has:

To wave away Venezuela’s collapse as a function of “socialism” thus ignores the interesting details of exactly which policies Maduro and Chavez used to bring down their country.

I should also mention that a far less credible explanation is to blame “capitalism”, as some New York Times reporters hilariously tried to do in a recent article:

Founded by former President Hugo Chávez, Mr. Maduro’s mentor, the [Venezuelan socialist] movement initially promised to lift millions out of poverty…For a time it did. But in recent years, the socialist model has given way to brutal capitalism, economists say, with a small state-connected minority controlling much of the nation’s wealth.

This is just totally absurd. The fact that the New York Times published this is probably a reflection of the ongoing internal cultural problems at the paper. As Alex Tabarrok notes, the “brutal capitalism” that the Times reporters refer to means the lifting of some price controls and the legalization of remittances from the United States. Those were good measures, and have done a little bit to help ease the pain of Venezuela’s citizens. The collapse happened years earlier.

So what did destroy Venezuela’s economy? Basically, I think it was a combination of three things:

Interfering with the efficient operation of Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, PDVSA Expropriating and nationalizing large numbers of private businesses Responding to inflation with price controls

But before I get to these, let’s dispense with the idea that U.S. sanctions are what brought Venezuela down.

The Venezuelan economy was dying well before U.S. sanctions