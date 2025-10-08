Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PatrickB's avatar
PatrickB
10h

I thought Malays were racially austronesians? Like not East Asian like the Chinese minority but more like the Indonesian or Philippine majority race

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nicholas Walton's avatar
Nicholas Walton
9h

I know there's a lot of history - the expulsion in 1965, the mirroring of the racial mix but with extreme prejudice - but Singaporeans tended to be quite down on Malaysia.

Locals in Sg, and expats, tended to reinterpret the 'Truly Asia' as 'Truly shxx Asia', with lots of the crappiness of developing (Southeast) Asia, but without the success of Sg or the exoticism and cultural bounty of Indonesia or Vietnam/Thailand. In my experience there was certainly something in this (I saw plenty of the mainland and Sarawak), although I think Sg-ers were also blind to some of what the place was achieving.

A final thought about their car industry, though: Proton! Genuinely awful cars, throughout the generations, and worth comparing in different ways with South Korean or Chinese firms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Noah Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture