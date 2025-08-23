Noahpinion

I mostly agree with the gist of the article, with a couple of caveats.

- The comparison between deaths due to heat and due to guns is very tricky. Guns affect mostly the young or very young, heat deaths affect mostly the (very) old. Not that this doesn't matter, but it's a big difference in terms of how much life years you're effectively robbed off.

- This is also one of the general issues I have with this particular heat death statistic. Most of these deaths are people of very high age. Again, obviously I want them to live longer too. But the chances that they'd die of a cardiovascular cause is very high - and if it happens during a heat phase, it's suddenly classified as a heat death, even though it's rather unlikely they'd have lived many years or decades longer with AC. It's a bit of a correlation or causation problem, statistically speaking.

- This is especially true since - despite the nominally massive gap in heat deaths - average European.lofe expectancy is way higher than that of the US, and that at almost every percentile of age or income class.

Having said all that though, I agree that it's silly and completely unnecessary to resist installing AC. It definitely improves the living conditions of many people who suffer under intense heat and we know it improves productivity and health outcomes. So in this sense it's a no-brainer.

I also agree that this is really mostly a cultural thing. Some Europeans simply don't like AC very much. Others fear (even if only unconsciously) that it might disrupt traditional and cherished architecture and ways of living (from long summer holidays to picturesque towns). Plus, the bureaucracy doesn't help. I don't think any of that needs to be the case and I think AC will become more common pretty quickly.

One final point, though: I very much disagree with Tyler Cowen and his claims.

People in Europe live well and according to their preferences. I don't have a dryer or AC because I don't and want need either - but I could easily afford both and very much support anyone who wants to have one!

I can bike to work, have a beautiful old-style building next to a park, great public transport and a car, loads of free or super affordable cultural and leisure options all around, great food, beautiful parks, buildings, and everything close nearby.

This is for *me* a way better standard of living than I personally could ever have in most of the US, Singapore, or even Japan. But that's me and down to my personal preferences. And I completely know and understand that Americans or Singaporeans or Japanese have other preferences and that's cool too.

But that's why I think Tyler Cowen’s article is wide off the mark. He wants to live an American life in Europe and it doesn't work for him. Just as I could hardly live a European life in the US (except, maybe, New York) and that wouldn't work for me either. That doesn't mean Americans live more shabby than me or vice versa.

You are usually correct, but this post is taking a few cases and extrapolate to Europe, which may be half the US as a surface but far more diverse as culture. I traveled across most of Europe and I still can't remember of accommodation that lacked air conditioning. It's ubiquitous. From Greece to Germany and Portugal to Romania, everywhere there are split, heat pump based AC units. I have one in each room and everyone around me has at least one unit per apartment. I stayed in the center of Rome, historical buildings, and they still had air conditioning every time. So you're simply falling for senzationalist media on this one instead of facts.

