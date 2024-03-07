Photo by kiki on Unsplash

Every once in a while, American social media rediscovers tiny Japanese apartments. The latest instance of this was a video of a Japanese studio apartment in Tokyo that’s 250 square feet for $300 a month:

Now, that’s an incredibly good price compared to top American cities. $300 for 250 square feet is just $1.2 per square foot! A study last year found that rents in New York City are astronomically higher than that — $6.17 per square foot in Manhattan, $4.39 per square foot in Brooklyn, and $3.82 per square foot in Queens. You have to go all the way out to Witchita, Kansas — the cheapest city in the survey — to get down to Tokyo-like prices.

One reason for this, of course, is that Japanese cities like Tokyo build a ton of housing. But another reason is lower demand — Japanese people are, on average, much poorer than Americans, with less than half the median disposable personal income. This means they can’t afford to pay as much for apartments, so prices are lower.

But those prices are measured per unit of floor area. The fact is, even if you pay very low rent for a 250 square foot apartment, you’re still living in a very small apartment. And that’s not even the smallest — there are Japanese apartments as small as 108 square feet!

In fact, this is far from the norm in Japan. Tiny apartments used to be common in Tokyo, but the city’s massive and sustained building spree managed to double floor area per person between 1968 and 2013. The city now has living space comparable to Paris and London, and only slightly smaller than New York City:

And other Japanese cities have even more space.

But anyway, some of those tiny apartments do still exist, so let’s talk about them. In fact, when I was 25, I lived in a Japanese apartment slightly smaller than the one in the video for about half a year. It was cramped, yes, but it was actually a really nice living experience. And understanding why it was a nice living experience is helpful for understanding why American cities are so unsatisfying.

A lot of Americans will react with shock and horror to the idea of living in such a small space. To people raised in the land of giant suburban houses, a tiny apartment in the big city might sound like dystopia — the proverbial “living in the pod”. That visceral horror contributes to fears — not just among conservatives, but also some leftists and liberals — that YIMBY policies seek to force Americans to live packed together like sardines in tiny units like the one in the video above.

Those fears are irrational. YIMBYs don’t want to force anyone to live in tiny apartments; they simply want to allow apartments like this to be constructed, if there are people who do want to live in them. And I was one of those people.

Why was it so nice to live in a tiny apartment? Part of it, certainly, was that I was 25 and footloose, living in a foreign city and partying a lot. Part of it is that Japan, culturally speaking, is just a really friendly place (at least, if you know how to speak the language). But much of it had to do with how Japanese cities are built. Japan has really mastered the art of dense, mixed-use urbanism. This means that even if you live in a tiny apartment, the city around you is so nice that your live can feel very free and luxurious.

Mixed-use zoning with high commercial density