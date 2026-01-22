Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon's avatar
Jon
12h

Musk's solution to declining fertility rates so far has been rather more direct than funding research into the problem.

Reply
Share
8 replies by Noah Smith and others
Hollis Robbins's avatar
Hollis Robbins
12h

Great list of research topics. I would add: would it help to call it "child rearing policy," not "fertility policy," because the real problem is the daunting task of child rearing. "Fertility" doesn't get at the actual labor. Ask any grandparent who is doing substantial child-rearing work. (My hand is raised.) Everyone I know who is not having kids will tell you: parents fear the grueling, 18+year long task of doing a good job, when the world is watching, when once you're in you can't back out.

Reply
Share
12 replies by Noah Smith and others
263 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture