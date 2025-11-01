Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yaw's avatar
Yaw
34m

I’m genuinely worried about Nigeria. The country is trapped in a cycle of bad policy because its political economy is so distorted and painful to reform.

Let’s start with agriculture. Nigeria has five times more arable land than Vietnam, yet Vietnam produces five times more rice (and Nigerians love rice!). The problem isn’t the soil or the climate. It’s the institutional rot surrounding land tenure, which makes farming insecure, unproductive and unrewarding.

Land rights in Nigeria are among the weakest in the developing world. Most land is still governed by customary law, where chiefs or family heads are custodians rather than individuals with formal deeds. The result is a tangled mix of statutory(normal common law), customary (chief law), and (in the North) Islamic law, often overlapping and contradicting one another. Ownership disputes can take years to resolve. Without clear titles, farmers can’t use land as collateral to obtain credit or invest in machinery, irrigation, or fertilizers.

Even worse... The dysfunction varies by region:

Yorubaland (Southwest): Land is family-owned (“Omo Onile,” or son of the soil). Any sale or lease requires the consent of multiple relatives, slowing transactions and breeding extortion. In Lagos, Omo Onile groups often sell the same parcel multiple times.

https://www.scirp.org/journal/paperinformation?paperid=125968#:~:text=The%20word%20“Omo-Onile”,dynamics%20and%20informal%20land%20governance

Igboland (Southeast): Land belongs to the extended family. Individuals have only rights of use, not ownership. That discourages long-term investment and prevents land from being used as collateral.

Edoland (South-South): Chiefs and palace authorities hold land “in trust” for the community but increasingly lease it out for personal gain, creating corruption and displacement.

Northern Nigeria: Land allocation under customary and Islamic law is informal and based on the goodwill of emirs. Farmers can cultivate plots for generations without formal titles, leaving them vulnerable and limiting access to bank credit.

Middle Belt: The Jukun areas are especially volatile because overlapping ethnic claims and weak documentation invite manipulation by local politicians, who can “reallocate” land to their supporters under the guise of resettlement or development.

You see how fragmented this is? Unlike East Asia which had issues with massive tenant farmers serving a few landlords, where all you had to do was land reform. Nigeria's land problem is fragmented authority, weak institutions, and overlapping legal systems. That uncertainty keeps agriculture stagnant and deters modernization.

No one can fix Nigeria's land tenure because of the political economy (current actors benefitting from the status quo).

1. Chiefs, local officials, and political elites make money from the opacity through land sales and etc. Formalizing titles would reduce their leverage.

2. There's a Federal State Power struggle. Post 1978, land is in control of state governors, giving them discretionary power to allocate land. It's a political goldmine that governors would never give away.

3. Some rural communities trust their chiefs more than the state. So a politician would be more favored by defending local customs to secure votes instead of pushing for formal titling.

As the book How Asia Works notes, successful industrializers began by fixing agriculture. Nigeria isn’t even there yet. I write a lot about Nigerian history here if anyone cares.

https://yawboadu.substack.com/p/the-remastered-economic-and-geopolitical?r=garki&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Matt L's avatar
Matt L
22m

Developing world countries have used developed countries as a release valve for a lot of their extra working age population during the last 50 years of mass migration. If AI and concurrent automation pan out the way its enthusiasts believe, the technological solution for collapsing birth rates and declines in the working age population may already be here.

If that is so, then it is very likely that the developed world will keep those people out. Drones and AI offer the solution to prevent entry as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Noah Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture