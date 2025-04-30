Noahpinion

Sylvilagus Rex
8h

It's funny because most of the die hard libertarians I knew IRL became massive Trumpers. Seems like a not small portion of libertarian tech people went that way too. I think it's either because a) constant progressive antagonism and sociopolitical wins broke their brains or b) they were always interpreting libertarianism as the freedom to be dicks to their enemies and Trump does offer that in spades. Anyways, kudos to the true believers still keeping the faith. I may think their world view is a bit zany, but I'd take it a million times over whatever the hell qualifies as being conservative now in the US.

Jason
8h

Isn’t what you’re defending about what’s best about libertarianism just classic liberalism? Seems to me that libertarians took all those good ideas and pushed them to weird inhumane extents.

I would reframe your conclusion to confine it mainly to the political spectrum from classic liberalism to social democracy liberalism.

