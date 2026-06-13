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Nimai Mehta's avatar
Nimai Mehta
18hEdited

The intellectual and ethical dishonesty of the de-growth group is made worse when it can offer no practical, politically feasible path to de-growth that would not at the same time require violent state-led suppression of normal economic life. Stiglitz and Co. ought to consider the COVID era - as perhaps the closest we came to implementing a set of de-growth type policies intended to shut down normal life. A shut down that under such circumstances proved to be politically feasible with minimal violence. Perhaps that’s exactly what these de-growthers are ultimately banking on. A series of catastrophic, external shocks - that would give them an excuse to experiment with de-growth policies. We all ought to be careful what Stiglitz & Co. wish for.

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Shane O'Mara's avatar
Shane O'Mara
18h

"The EU is the only government that has shown much interest in degrowth." It’s not a government! And this contradicted immediately by the Draghi report. No government in Europe wants degrowth: quite the opposite. The policy debates in the UK, Germany et al are about getting growth. The Greeks among others had degrowth during great financialcrisis, and have turned their economy around. And Poland? Wow. Any government that makes their people poorer won't survive.

It occurs to me that much of the wealth they're talking about appropriating, uh, doesn't exist because you can only get it when you crystallize it. And, uh, if you were to attempt to crystallize all of that wealth simultaneously, its value would go to nothing because, uh, wealth is as much about anticipating the future, i.e., a flow concept, as it is a stock concept in the present. And who is going to pay any attention to it if it's going to be appropriated? It'll disappear. It'll be like a Dutch tulip.

These guys are all economists at some point at somewhere That at some point they must know this is all fantasy. That their numbers don't work, that they're repudiating history, common sense, economic thinking, everything.

We're in one weird trick territory. I guess Katya Hoyer's Behind the Wall GDR seems to be their ideal society.

(PS: I don't want my work week cut in two!)

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