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Virginia Acha's avatar
Virginia Acha
6h

For this decade, the part of Thomas Malthus will be played by Thomas Piketty

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Kevin's avatar
Kevin
4h

The thing that people most often create with agentic AI is not an app in the traditional sense of a product that many people will use. It is really a personal utility or tool that solves your own very bespoke problem. And that's fine! The issue is that most people don't understand that yet. They still think they're the next Steve Jobs, because they lack experience and understanding of market fit, etc.

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