Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tran Hung Dao's avatar
Tran Hung Dao
20h

> Mao Zedong’s rule was an economic and humanitarian disaster

Apropos of nothing much except I really like this quote about Mao from Chen Yun,

"Had Mao died in 1956, his achievements would have been immortal. Had he died in 1966, he would still have been a great man but flawed. But he died in 1976. Alas, what can one say?"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
1d

"Xi Jinping is the main thing holding China back"

man that sounds so familiar, just can't put my finger on it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Noah Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture