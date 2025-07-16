Noahpinion

Abhishek K Das
19hEdited

Noah, I did my master’s in computer science from Texas A&M, and I’ve always felt that the U.S. is one of the most beautiful and meritocratic countries in the world. The research funding, the openness to talent, the belief that hard work can take you anywhere — these are the things that made me admire America deeply. My wife is a doctor, and we had been planning to build our life here. For a long time, we saw our future in this country.

But over the past year itself, we started to feel things shifting. Legal immigration didn’t get harder on paper, but it became more exhausting in practice. Every time we re-enter the U.S., the amount of suspicion and interrogation we go through at the airport makes us feel like we’ve done something wrong just by being here. It's not just a one-off — it’s every single time now. You can tell that the system doesn’t see you as someone contributing anymore, but as someone who needs to be watched carefully. It wears you down.

We had already decided to return to India by the end of this year — for many personal and professional reasons (not mentioning the obvious reason because even that might put me in some radar haha) — but reading posts like this one really put into words what we’ve been feeling for a while. It’s painful to watch America slowly move away from the very values that made it so powerful: scientific leadership, trust in institutions, strong alliances, and its welcoming nature. Instead of building, it feels like there’s a constant tearing down.

At the same time, I feel a small kind of patriotic pride too — that India will get two motivated, productive people back. It’s a bittersweet feeling. I still love the U.S. deeply, and I don’t think it’s finished — I genuinely believe it can remain number one. But if even legal, skilled immigrants start quietly walking away, that’s a sign that something is deeply wrong. I hope more people are paying attention before that silent erosion becomes irreversible.

Footnote - And to those who might read this with suspicion: I’m not attacking America. I’m just sharing what it feels like to have loved this country, contributed to it, and still feel like you’re being pushed out.

Joseph
17hEdited

Idk, isn't it a bit unfair? Couldn't you say Biden was weak too? Like the open border weakened social cohesion, the woke madness weakened social cohesion, the NIMBYism in blue states is holding back US growth, the attack on universities (wokeness) is making US lose the scientific battle, and so on, you get the idea. And I am sure Biden's export control policy was not perfect. Some might say the Iran-policy did more to deter China than anything Biden did. Trump is strengthening the alliance with Phillippines, increasing weapons sales to Taiwan, why is that not mentioned?

Edit: I much more prefer Biden's approach, just thinking the arguments here are a bit thin (when it comes to China)

