Matt Alt
I have started to believe it is about more than traditional or pop culture, more than the exchange rate, more than the charm of city and countryside. It's because Japan offers a different and more comforting take on what a modern society can be. You touch on this at the end, but let me go into a little more detail.

Consider that Japan missed many major consumer-facing tech trends of the 21st century -- it failed to lead in the social media, freemium gaming, alogrithmic curation, or AI spaces. In many ways, it feels like a place time stopped. Yet it doesn't feel backwards. Quite the contrary: it feels in many ways a sane, calm alternative to the West, and America in particular, where "disruption" might as well be on the dollar bill at this point. I write about this at more length here: https://blog.pureinventionbook.com/p/super-galapagos

mark ye
Great article. One more thing for me personally -- Japan is also extremely affordable, especially for the quality of goods or services received. This is of course major function of the depreciation of the Japanese yen, but it still has the effect of making Japan accessible to a huge swathe of the global population in a way that New York, London etc is not (especially in terms of the quality of amenities received -- just compare a $300/night hotel in New York with a hotel half the price in Tokyo)

