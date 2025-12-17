Noahpinion

6h

I'm going to stand firm on my position that non-anglophone countries are only notionally pro-AI because the penny hasn't dropped yet. I find it very hard to believe that the same cultural landscape that has delivered the current Japanese software culture will react to the real effects of AI in any way but abject horror.

I bring one item of evidence. The absolutely NUCLEAR reaction of the Japanese localization community of Mozilla to the introduction of AI translation.

"I prohibit to use all my translation as learning data for SUMO bot and AIs.

I request to remove all my translation from learned data of SUMO AIs."

https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/forums/contributors/717446

2m

To emphasize one of your important points:

"Second, even failed startups often contribute crucial innovation to a country’s ecosystem. Fairchild Semiconductor wasn’t successful, but it pushed the envelope of semiconductor technology forward, and some of its alumni went on to found Intel. General Magic tried and failed to invent the smartphone in the 1990s, but its alumni went on to help create the iPhone."

Failure is an important part of the path to success creating both technical expertise and adjacent technology & capabilities that enable future successes. This is true both when the future success is internal and external to a company.

