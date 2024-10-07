Art by GPT-4o

There are two basic debates about AI. One is the “AI safety” or “X-risk” debate, which is about whether AI will turn into Skynet and kill us. But the most prominent and common debate is about AI taking jobs away from humans. What’s interesting about this debate is that practically everyone involved, from AI’s biggest boosters to its biggest critics, seems to agree on the basic premise — that the primary function of AI is as a direct replacement for human beings. In general, people only disagree about what our reaction to this basic fact should be. Should we slow down AI’s development intentionally? Should we implement a universal basic income? Should AI engineers and their shackled gods retreat behind towering fortress walls guarded by legions of autonomous drones, letting the rest of humanity suffer and die as GPT-278 sucks up all of the world’s energy for data centers?

OK, so I made the last one up. But this is the basic shape of the debate — everyone accepts that AI is about replacing humans, and then they just argue about how to deal with that. But what if the basic premise is wrong?

So far, most technologies that we’ve ever invented have ended up complementing human labor instead of cutting humans out of the equation. Power looms and steam shovels and plumbing replaced human muscle power for certain tasks, but they required humans to operate. Computers replaced human calculation, handwriting, etc. for certain tasks, but they required humans to operate. In the end, there were more things for humans to do after these technologies replaced some of the things that humans used to do. After centuries of automation, most people in rich countries still have jobs.

Pretty much everyone seems to be assuming that AI is fundamentally different from all the other technologies that have gone before. The underlying assumption here is that AI is much more of a substitute for human labor rather than a complement.

In fact, that might be true. Back in March, I wrote a post about what would happen if it is true, and if AI’s capabilities keep expanding rapidly into the far future:

To recap, the basic story of that post was that as long as there are AI-specific constraints in the economy — limitations on compute, or data, or on the amount of energy that governments allow AI to consume — then humans will still have high-paying jobs, even if AI does everything better than humans. This is because of the principle of comparative advantage — if there’s a limited “amount” of AI in the world, it can’t do infinite amounts of everything at once, no matter how good it is. So the AI will be allocated to the tasks where it produces the most value, and humans will do everything else (even if AI would do it better). And since in this scenario AI makes the world very very productive and rich, the human workers will be very well-paid.

In other words, even if AI really is a “human remover” in any specific job, it might end up not removing humans overall. Hooray!

But OK, that was just a fun thought experiment. Back here in reality, the premise that AI mostly substitutes human labor might actually be wrong! AI might not be the “human remover” everyone thinks it is — it might be more like a machine tool for the human mind.

In fact, as I’ll argue, the widespread conviction that AI’s basic function is to replace human workers might be holding back the technology itself. AI entrepreneurs and engineers might be so focused on the vision of human-replacement that they might be ignoring much more productive — and much more lucrative — business opportunities. In fact, this could have parallels to the way entrepreneurs initially tried (and failed) to use electricity to power their factories in the early 20th century.

First, let’s look at the various ways that AI could affect human jobs.

Taking Acemoglu seriously (but not literally)

Daron Acemoglu, who is possibly the world’s top economist right now, has been one of AI’s fiercest critics. He and Simon Johnson wrote a whole book arguing that AI would increase inequality and that its development needs to be controlled. He wrote a paper in 2017 with Pascual Restrepo claiming to find evidence that industrial robots take away human jobs and enrich capitalists. He recently wrote a paper arguing that AI will only add a tiny amount to productivity growth. And so on. When Jeran Wittenstein recently interviewed Acemoglu for Bloomberg, the economist predicted that AI is vastly overhyped and that “a lot of money is going to get wasted.”

Many of Acemoglu’s claims on this topic are, in my opinion, pretty overdone. His book had highly questionable readings of history, as well as various weak arguments. His paper on the deleterious effects of industrial robots was contradicted by basically every follow-up study. And as Maxwell Tabarrok astutely noted, the only way Acemoglu was able to arrive at such pessimistic predictions for AI’s productivity effects was to more-or-less arbitrarily ignore key pieces of his own theoretical model.

But nevertheless, Acemoglu has done us a very important service by breaking down the different ways that AI could affect human jobs. Here’s a list of the four things AI could do, paraphrases from Section 2.2 of Acemoglu’s paper “The Simple Macroeconomics of AI”: