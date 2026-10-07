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Geetika Rudra's avatar
Geetika Rudra
2h

I'm a longtime listener, first time caller.

When I first saw this in my inbox this morning (over coffee, in London, where I've come to really appreciate just how great of a nation the US is) I was like, 'oh hell no, they're coming for us'

The reality is, the United States is the first country in arguably the modern world that has had to deal with citizens not looking like each other and, by extension, the very specific problem of citizens looking at each other and not being to immediately know "hey that is my fellow citizen."

This is not a bad problem. This is not a racist problem. We should have empathy for this problem.

When I wrote my book on South Asian American assimilation, HERE TO STAY, I got criticism from the (far) left that it was too pro-America, that the whole idea of multicultural identity that American public schools (atleast in the Northeast, where I'm from) fed had to be deconstructed.

I disagreed and thought that idea was dangerous. It still is. It's what led to the racist and (frankly) dumb reaction from Bo French and that ilk. But it's a fair point that American identity can't be based (only on) multiculturalism. It need to be based on our ideals. And what I learned reporting for HERE TO STAY, is that we all kinda want the same things 1) do right for ourselves 2) do right for our families 3) do right for our communities. America has, and always will be, the best place to do this for the most people.

The reality is that since the post-war era we have been creating an American identity that racists (on the right AND left) will hate because it's note a race-based identity and that the woke will hate because it's pro America.

I'm optimistic, as long as we continue to protect the creation of this new American identity, an identity grounded in our ideals.

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John C's avatar
John C
2h

Excellent post. I _finally_ understand what Noah's flavor of liberalism means, and why he is so scornful of the 'woke' project.

I can get behind his plan... ethnogenesis (and abundance) 100%.

The appeal of the 'woke project' was to me a matter of historical truth. It required holding two beliefs in ones head at the same time: (1) That the 'American Experiment' has been a very great good for both Americans and the world since the 18th century and (2) that the US was built to a significant extent on the back of slaves before 1860 and from 1860-1960 engaged in open ethnic cleansing against blacks.

I can hold both of those ideas in my head at the same time, but perhaps many of my fellow Americans simply cannot. They HAVE to pick one truth to be more important than the other.

I think this IS the tension between the left and the right today... do we force ourselves to pick just one idea, presumably (1) to be good American (conservative) or can we accept BOTH ideas at the same time, and do BOTH the ethnogenesis that Noah wants and ALSO stamp out racism at the same time (which also seems to be Noah's interest). Noah would likely argue that the 'woke left' went to far to embrace idea (2) while forgetting (1), and I have to agree with that.

I get it now. Many Americans cannot accept the cognitive dissonance of holding those two ideas at the same time. By acknowledging the historical fact (2), we lose the majority we need for the larger ethnogenesis project. Both by some clinging to (1) and denying (2) and others embracing (2) and denying (1)

IOW, (2) might be good history, but cognitive dissonance is not good politics!

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