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Lee's avatar
Lee
12hEdited

I have been saying since 2017 that Patriotism is just sitting there as a political label waiting to be appropriated by the centre-left

The hard left hate our history, the modern right hates the modern world and hate their country as it actually is

The centre left can just pick to the discarded banner of the patriotic party, all they need to do is bend down and pick it up, then take all the political benefit that comes from being seen as the patriotic party

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Vas's avatar
Vas
12h

Anyone who has a problem with people watching a football game has a problem with America

Nice piece Noah.

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