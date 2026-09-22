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Jon's avatar
Jon
15h

Utilitarianism has received a great deal of brilliant 'buttressing' since Bentham's first draft, not least by his follower and friend J S Mill, who provided excellent analytic refinements to deal with the often rather crude, reductio arguments levelled against it. Most of Mill's refinements are different ways of pointing out that in its purest, simplest form, utilitarianism, like any moral system, presents an ideal which needs caveating and adapting to specific situations and the wider human condition.

Nozick's utility monster is frankly daft. Nozick was much given to inventing things that definitely didn't, almost certainly wouldn't and probably couldn't exist, as the premise of thought experiments. All good fun, but hardly persuasive.

One real strength of Utilitarianism is that it is a (probably 'the') consequentialist philosophy. That is, it judges actions based on their consequences rather than on their conformity to a specific rule. It is extremely difficult to argue for any moral position without referring to consequences and Utilitarianism is by far the best thought-through and intuitive moral philosophy focused on the consequences of actions.

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cp6
14h

The “utility monster” and Omelas “problems” are actually very easy to answer: the utility monster isn’t actually utility-maximizing because wealth has diminishing utility returns in reality, and the Omelas thought experiment is completely unrealistic.

Utilitarianism is a moral philosophy designed for use in the real world, intended to maximize human welfare in the real world. It has no reason to care about unrealistic scenarios and cannot be disproven by nonsense like this. If you’re supposing something that seems to satisfy the formal precepts of utilitarianism but feels unfair, it is invariably because what you’re suggesting wouldn’t actually be utility-maximizing if attempted in reality.

Not only that, many of these objections hinge on the assumption that what feels wrong IS wrong. That’s not necessarily correct! “What feels wrong is wrong” is a distinct moral philosophy which is not utilitarian as such.

The insect thing is also silly, because bugs have very short lives and are constantly being eaten by larger and longer-lived animals. Not only that, we don’t know how they experience the world or how much utility they enjoy even when things go well for them. As such, we can’t realistically utility-maximize for them.

I’ve found that utilitarianism is never wrong when applied realistically, with everyone’s utility given equal weight and all relevant considerations included in the analysis. It is the correct moral philosophy.

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