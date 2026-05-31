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Jack Lowenstein's avatar
Jack Lowenstein
15h

One of the reasons I am a vegan.

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Hollis Robbins's avatar
Hollis Robbins
15h

It is not that hard to live on a plant-based diet, even if you slip some of the time. My plant-based friends and family members (and I am plant-based when I am with them) have all chosen the path because of practices like this.

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