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Joshua L. Sohn's avatar
Joshua L. Sohn
10h

Love the animal analogy. We basically know *they're* conscious, which means we really should be treating them with a lot more kindness than we do.

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Avik's avatar
Avik
11h

Seems as though having a NCC would also be able to allow us to augment our own brains.

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